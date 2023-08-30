Armed robbery reported early Wednesday

Meridian Police were called out early Wednesday after a report of an armed robbery at a local...
Meridian Police were called out early Wednesday after a report of an armed robbery at a local club.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police were called out early Wednesday after a report of an armed robbery at a local club.

The incident was reported at 12:16 a.m. in the 3200 block of Highway 45 North.

A victim told Police he was threatened with a gun and then assaulted and cash was taken. The case is currently under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
Justin "JJ" Anders
Anders the winner in unofficial results for District 1 Supervisor

Latest News

Mississippi man killed on ATV during police chase, family says
Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says
Supporters cheer on their candidate of choice at the polls Tuesday
Voters exercised their 15th amendment on Tuesday
Fires could spread quickly if sparked
First Alert: Fire Weather Warning in place until 8pm Wednesday
Many of the regulations exemptions by the Mississippi Board of Animal Health concern horses.
Mississippi eases some animal regulations to aid Hurricane Idalia evacuations