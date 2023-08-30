Armed robbery reported early Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police were called out early Wednesday after a report of an armed robbery at a local club.

The incident was reported at 12:16 a.m. in the 3200 block of Highway 45 North.

A victim told Police he was threatened with a gun and then assaulted and cash was taken. The case is currently under investigation.

