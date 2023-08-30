City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2023

Robbery

At 12:16 AM on August 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3200 block of Highway 45 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and then assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:04 AM on August 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.