City of Meridian Arrest Report August 30, 2023
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|HOMELESS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|ANTONIO SMITH
|1988
|15491 HWY 39N DEKALB, MS
|TRESPASSING
|DEMARCUS ATTERBERRY
|1987
|2803 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 12:16 AM on August 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 3200 block of Highway 45 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and then assaulted and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:04 AM on August 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
