EMEPA crews responding to Idalia

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association said it will send 18 employees including linemen, right-of-way crew members, and engineers to Central Florida Electric Cooperative in Chiefland, Fla., to help restore power there following Hurricane Idalia.

EMEPA said Central Florida Electric’s service territory experienced significant damage. Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning as a category 3 storm. More than 18,000 Central Florida members were without power Wednesday afternoon.

EMEPA crews from Meridian and Quitman are scheduled to leave early Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.