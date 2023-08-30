EMEPA crews responding to Idalia

EMEPA crews from Meridian and Quitman are scheduled to leave early Thursday.
EMEPA crews from Meridian and Quitman are scheduled to leave early Thursday.(EMEPA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association said it will send 18 employees including linemen, right-of-way crew members, and engineers to Central Florida Electric Cooperative in Chiefland, Fla., to help restore power there following Hurricane Idalia.

EMEPA said Central Florida Electric’s service territory experienced significant damage. Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning as a category 3 storm. More than 18,000 Central Florida members were without power Wednesday afternoon.

EMEPA crews from Meridian and Quitman are scheduled to leave early Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco

Latest News

Stella McMahan wins the Lauderdale County GOP nomination for Coroner
The entertainer has canceled his September 2 show.
Buddy Guy cancels show at Silver Star
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said its staff will never call a person, saying they can...
Scammer claiming to work for Kemper Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
2023 Primary Election voter turnout in Lauderdale County
Anders awaits official certification, eyes November race