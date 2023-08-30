FEMA urges applicants to answer their phones

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY Miss. (WTOK) - FEMA is urging applicants to pick up their phones even if it’s from an unknown number.

In an effort to aid in the recovery of victims in Jasper County, still recovering from a tornado that happened back in June, FEMA made disaster assistance applications available to those that might need them.

Now that people have applied, FEMA representatives and inspectors can be expected to not only call but show up at their front door as well.

And they’re not the only ones.

FEMA impersonators might try to take advantage of those in need and FEMA wants you to be on the look out and know the difference.

You can differentiate the two by FEMA’s insignia.

FEMA representatives will have the FEMA logo on them and their I’Ds as well.

To verify if someone is the inspector assigned to you, you can ask them for a nine digit code that both you and the inspector should have access to.

Latanga Hopes, FEMA media relations specialist, said “Please feel safe first. That’s the first thing we want you to do.”

Hopes encourages people to contact your local police and let FEMA know what you’ve experienced if you should run into an impersonator.

