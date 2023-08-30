First Alert: Fire Weather Warning in place until 8pm Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! There is a significant threat for fire danger over Scott, Newton, Lauderdale, Jasper, Smith, and Clarke county with a Fire Weather Warning in place until 8pm tonight. The last couple of days have brought some rain to the area, but not enough to relieve dry conditions. So, as the threat for wildfire danger continues it is important to take heed to all burn bans because fires could spread quickly.

Wind speeds could reach a little over 10 mph and wind gust up to 20 mph throughout the day. It will be a nice to get outside and enjoy rain free and mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

