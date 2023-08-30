FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thankfully, many spots received much needed rain on both Monday and Tuesday. However, it dries out for Wednesday as a northerly wind is enhanced in response to the flow wrapping around the circulation of Idalia (as it impacts Florida and much of the Southeast). Local winds will be sustained at 10-20mph, and gusts could blow up to 25mph.

The combination of gusty winds, highs near 90 degrees with no rain, and the relative humidity dropping below 40% during the afternoon will lead to high fire growth potential. This means that if a fire starts, it could spread rapidly. So, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of our MS counties in the WTOK area except for (Kemper and Neshoba). The same counties under the Red Flag Warning are also under active Burn Bans (including Lauderdale County), so hopefully everyone in these areas follow the burn ban orders.

Aside from that, high pressure will keep our area nice for Wednesday & Thursday. Again, Wednesday will be breezy, but the dew points will fall into the 50s by Thursday...leading to a pleasant feel outside. Highs both days will reach the seasonable low 90s.

An upper-level disturbance could help spark much needed rain in our area Friday -Sunday, but highs will remain near 90 degrees. Drier and hotter weather will return for Labor Day and the rest of the week. Highs for Labor Day will range from the low-mid 90s, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

