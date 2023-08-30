Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Idalia made landfall this morning as a major category 3 hurricane near Keaton Florida. It began to undergo an eyewall replacement right before moving inland decreasing winds, but increasing in size. The eyewall replacement did not decrease the catastrophic impacts that are underway over much of Florida right now.

Potentially deadly storm surge, flash flooding, power outages, and tornados continue to threaten that area as Hurricane Idalia moves inland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all that have been and will be affected by this storm.

