Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida

Catastrophic damage expected
Catastrophic damage expected(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Idalia made landfall this morning as a major category 3 hurricane near Keaton Florida. It began to undergo an eyewall replacement right before moving inland decreasing winds, but increasing in size. The eyewall replacement did not decrease the catastrophic impacts that are underway over much of Florida right now.

Potentially deadly storm surge, flash flooding, power outages, and tornados continue to threaten that area as Hurricane Idalia moves inland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all that have been and will be affected by this storm.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
It'll make a landfall in Florida Wednesday morning
Hurricane Idalia is Strengthening
No impacts to the U.S
Update on the Tropics: TD Eleven formed Tuesday morning
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 29th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 29th, 2023