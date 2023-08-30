Funeral services celebrating the life of Joe O. Chambers will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Wayne Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Joe O. Chambers, 81, of Meridian passed away peacefully at his home on August 30, 2023.

He was born in Meridian on October 3, 1941 to Inez and Joe L. Chambers. He grew up in Meridian surrounded by extended family. He graduated from Meridian High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts as well as a Masters of Counseling from Mississippi State University. He earned a Masters of Education from the University of Alabama.

Joe worked for the Meridian Public School District for 40 years. He began his long career as a history teacher before transitioning to guidance counseling at Northwest Junior High School. He spent several years at Ross Collins Vocational School and finished out his career at the Marion Park Alternative School. In his retirement Joe enjoyed sitting on his back porch with his dogs watching the natural world unfold.

Joe faithfully attended Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church for 75 years. He taught a men’s Sunday School class for over 50 years and also served as a deacon. Most recently, he attended Poplar Springs Baptist Church.

Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was oftentimes in the woods very early waiting on that turkey or deer to cross his path. He was a consummate storyteller and entertained many family members and friends throughout the years. He was always ready with a story or two…or three! He loved his hunting dogs throughout the years. He was as devoted to them as they were to him.

Joe was first and foremost a husband and father. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Jane, whom he met when they were teaching together at Northwest Junior High School. He leaves three children, Kim Christensen (Tim), of Southern Pines, NC, John Chambers of Meridian, and Chuck Chambers (Kapree), of Meridian; and four grandchildren, Brittany Chambers, Christian Chambers, Ava Moore and Graham Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and Joe L. Chambers.

