Kemper County Arrest Report August 30, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Enoch Scott 08-26-2023 Motor Vehicle Theft; Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault; Aggravated...
Willie Smith 08-24-2023 Probation Violation.jpg
Demetrius Creer 08-22-2023 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Ali'Yon Jones 08-27-2023 Possession of Stolen Firearm.jpg
Pharrah Greer 08-22-2023 Disturbance of the Peace; Trespassing after Warning.jpg
