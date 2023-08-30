Man murdered in Meridian, investigation continuing

Officers responded to the 300 block of Highway 19 North early Wednesday.
By WTOK Staff
Aug. 30, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in Meridian early Wednesday. Officers responded to the Exxon in the 300 block of Highway 19 North shortly after 1 a.m.

The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Ladarius Armstrong, shot twice in the back of the head.

A suspect was believed to be in custody. News 11 requested information from Meridian Police Wednesday morning but has not received any information from MPD.

