MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson.

He is two-foot five-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The toddler was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Calhoun Street Tuesday, August 29 wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

He is believed to be in a 2022 white Honda Accord, with the license plate WAF 0212.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Jackson Police at (601) 920-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces.
Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Latest News

Catastrophic damage expected
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Newton County Academy Softball
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco