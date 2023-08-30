Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says

By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Miss (WTVA/WLBT) - The family of David Nix says he was killed in an ATV crash during a chase with police in Winona, Mississippi.

Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Winona Mayor Aaron Dees told WTVA News that an officer pulled a man over, who was on a four-wheeler, for speeding down the highway.

The mayor said the officer approached the ATV and suspected alcohol was involved. The officer then went back to the patrol car to get a breathalyzer test and that’s when the man on the ATV took off.

Dees said the man took off down Stafford Wells Road near the airport and the officer followed him.

David Oswald, the cousin of Nix, witnessed the accident from his home.

“My cousin got on his four-wheeler,” Oswald detailed. “They talked to him for a minute. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, you know, or anything, but then he went that way. And by the time he made it right there, the cop rammed him from the rear. Hit him twice in the rear. And then by the time they made it down there, I heard a loud pow! And I just knew, I was like, He ain’t getting up from that. You know? I just had that gut feeling.

Oswald says he was with Nix all day and that Nix wasn’t drinking. Nix leaves behind an 18-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter.

Winona Police Chief Roshaun Daniels says he isn’t making any comment and that the incident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
Justin "JJ" Anders
Anders the winner in unofficial results for District 1 Supervisor

Latest News

Meridian Police were called out early Wednesday after a report of an armed robbery at a local...
Armed robbery reported early Wednesday
Supporters cheer on their candidate of choice at the polls Tuesday
Voters exercised their 15th amendment on Tuesday
Fires could spread quickly if sparked
First Alert: Fire Weather Warning in place until 8pm Wednesday
Many of the regulations exemptions by the Mississippi Board of Animal Health concern horses.
Mississippi eases some animal regulations to aid Hurricane Idalia evacuations