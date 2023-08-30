Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a new taco shop in the state of Mississippi.

Del Taco opened its first Mississippi location ever last Wednesday in Philadelphia Mississippi.

Franchisees, Tyron Smith and Brandon Jones, both grew up in Philadelphia and say they believe in the community and wish to reinvest in it.

The new fast food spot says they always make their food fresh and that’s what sets them apart.

“You know everything here is the quality of the ingredients. We hand shred our cheese every day, we hand dice our tomatoes so our Pico de Gallo is fresh. We hand slice our avocadoes, we make our guacamole fresh. We have a big emulsion blender, so everything is fresh here it’s not out of a bag.”, said Del Taco employee Alice Harwell.

Del Taco will be open Sunday through Thursday 10am to 12pm and 10 am to 1am on the weekends.

