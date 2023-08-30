Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a new taco shop in the state of Mississippi.

Del Taco opened its first Mississippi location ever last Wednesday in Philadelphia Mississippi.

Franchisees, Tyron Smith and Brandon Jones, both grew up in Philadelphia and say they believe in the community and wish to reinvest in it.

The new fast food spot says they always make their food fresh and that’s what sets them apart.

“You know everything here is the quality of the ingredients. We hand shred our cheese every day, we hand dice our tomatoes so our Pico de Gallo is fresh. We hand slice our avocadoes, we make our guacamole fresh. We have a big emulsion blender, so everything is fresh here it’s not out of a bag.”, said Del Taco employee Alice Harwell.

Del Taco will be open Sunday through Thursday 10am to 12pm and 10 am to 1am on the weekends.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal crash in Kemper County
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events

Latest News

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
Alabama lawmaker arrested on voter fraud charge
Lauderdale County Election Coroner
Stella McMahan wins the Lauderdale County GOP nomination for Coroner
Justin "JJ" Anders
Anders the winner in unofficial results for District 1 Supervisor
Green Bay Packers' Malik Heath catches a pass during an NFL football rookie mini camp practice...
Former Ole Miss, Callaway receiver makes Green Bay Packers