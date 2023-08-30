Mr. Roger G. Williams

Published: Aug. 30, 2023
Funeral services for Mr. Roger G. Williams will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Jason Castle officiating.  Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Roger G. Williams, age 61, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Roger was a long-time employee of Newell Paper Company where he worked as a delivery driver.  He was a graduate of Meridian High School.  He was well-known throughout Meridian for being comedic, making people laugh everywhere he went.  He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend.

Mr. Williams is survived by his siblings, Diane Moore (Carle), Phillip Osborne (Jane), Paul Masters (Kathy), Kathleen Roach, Gloria Creighton (Raymond Curry), and Cody Booker; a “tribe” of nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin James Williams, Sr. and Beverly Ann James Williams; and his brother, Franklin James Williams, Jr.

Pall bearers will be Antonio Silliman, George Stockman, Adam Creighton, Allen Creighton, Lee Creighton, Raymond Curry, and Drew Wilson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

