NCHS Class of 2027 signs the Cougar Commitment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Over 155 members of the Class of 2027 signed the “Cougar Commitment” banner on Wednesday morning.

This banner will be placed at the entrance of the school and moved to the commencement platform at graduation in May of 2027.

NCHS Principal Nick Smith welcomed the students and challenged each to do what it takes to graduate. He also shared a bit of family history and the sacrifices made for him to get an education.

Smith expressed to the students that many people want to see them succeed.

“Putting anything, any resource, any person we can to help them be successful. So, class of 2027, this is going to be awesome,” said Principal Smith.

The graduation rate at Newton County is over 93 percent. Superintendent Tyler Hansford says he hopes this initiative continues to push that number forward.

