Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A dog in Kentucky has found her forever home after spending nearly nine months waiting to be adopted.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Pinky the dog was one of its longest residents after she spent 268 days at the facility.

The animal care team said when Pinky first arrived, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone. But with help from its behavior team, she made tremendous strides.

“We are beyond thrilled to see Pinky happy, healthy and thriving with her forever family,” the adoption team shared. “We are grateful for those who have been there for her every step of the way.”

Last week, Pinky’s care team celebrated her adoption with a special cake and shirts while they said their goodbyes.

“Pinky Pie, we’ve made our fair share of wonderful memories,” the team shared. “Pinky found an adoring family who will cherish her forever.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco

Latest News

FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer records phone call for documentary, officials say
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump blasts New York fraud case, claims he prevented nuclear war in transcript of April testimony
Enjoy it because showers return Friday
Another nice and less humid day for Thursday
The Cougar Commitment reads "No matter what it takes, my commitment is to graduate."
NCHS Class of 2027 signs the Cougar Commitment
Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada; drivers asked to close windows