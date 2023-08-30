Scammer claiming to work for Kemper Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has received several concerns about a scam call.

The scammer is claiming to work for the KCSD and is requesting money to clear warrants or citations.

The sheriff’s department will never call and ask for money to fix a warrant or citation.

If you receive one of these suspicious phone calls, please notify KCSD at 601-743-4880.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.