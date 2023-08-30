Stella McMahan wins the Lauderdale County GOP nomination for Coroner

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Stella McMahan has unofficially won the Republican spot on November’s ballot for Lauderdale County Coroner. The results are complete but unofficial until they are certified.

McMahan currently has 3,346 votes, while her opponent Kenneth Graham has 2,593 votes.

McMahan will face Democrat Rita Jack in November.

Click here to see complete but unofficial numbers from runoffs in east Mississippi.

