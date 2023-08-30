Voters exercised their 15th amendment on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Yesterday’s runoff election ended the campaign trail for several political candidate hopefuls

Two Republican races were on the ballot here in Lauderdale County. Stella McMahan unofficially won the one for Coroner, and Justin “JJ” Anders unofficially won the seat for District One Supervisor.

Almost six thousand votes were cast. Of the over 41 thousand registered voters in Lauderdale County, 5,957, or 14.42%, exercised their right to vote.

Now, we turn our eyes to the general elections in November to see who the ultimate winners will be.

