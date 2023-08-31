City, County, Pat Harrison Waterway District apply for grant to repair dam at Archusa Creek Water Park

City, County, and Pat Harrison Waterway District officials work to get spillway repaired at...
City, County, and Pat Harrison Waterway District officials work to get spillway repaired at Archusa Creek Waterpark.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three agencies are partnering together to create a plan to make repairs at a major tourist attraction in Clarke County.

The City of Quitman, Clarke County Board of Supervisors, and Pat Harrison Waterway District officials are still working to repair the dam and emergency spillway at the water park.

The municipality declared a city emergency on August 1 because of the decreasing number of visitors to the area. That lack of tourism caused the businesses and the city to suffer a large loss in revenue.

Those agencies have applied and written a letter for a federal grant for planning assistance to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Planning Assistance to States Program.

Mayor Steve Watkins explains what technical services are needed for the project.

“Can they repair it or do they have to totally replace it? And is it a better design? All those things come into play here. They are going to give us that technical assistance, but they will also give us a comprehensive watershed planning for the Archusa Creek, which goes through that lake and exits out through the spillway. They are going to be checking things like that to make sure we have adequate water flow in the right directions, at the right amounts, and at the right time,” said Mayor Watkins.

Mayor Watkins said the decision has not been made whether they will be awarded the grant. However, they are expecting to have a response in the coming weeks.

If they receive the federal grant, they would like to start reconstruction on the dam and emergency spillway in January.

News 11 will keep you updated as more details become available.

