EMEPA sends crews to Florida to help respond to hurricane victims

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another company is stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Idalia.

East Mississippi Electric Power Association has sent crews to Florida to help restore power and restore some normalcy to people’s lives.

The crew of 20 people left around 7 Thursday morning so they could get an early start to the long journey to the Sunshine State.

EMEPA is always willing to send help when needed and is proud to be a part of several companies that are able to go and respond to emergency situations.

“Those states initiate the call for help. And then, we respond based on standby list that had been created. This is the next set of crews that we have available that we can send while still maintaining enough at home, that we can be sure that we’re not gonna get caught short here,” said CEO of EMEPA Randy Carroll.

“Very proud. We’re going to do restoration. And you never know when it’s gonna fall in your lap. You got to go offer help. It’s just a variety of different things you may have to sit polls you may have to pull wires back up,” said Line Foreman Kevin Brown.

This first group of linemen and other crew will stay in Florida for ten days, after that time if needed another group will come and replace those workers.

