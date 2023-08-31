Mississippi Power sends crews to Georgia

(WTOK) - Mississippi Power sent a storm team of more than 250 line crew, support personnel and contract resources to Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall.

Crews were able to get to work in Valdosta after the storm moved through southeast Georgia. At the time, more than 30,000 customers were without power in that area.

The utility said the storm team is prepared to continue restoration efforts in impacted communities as long as it is needed.

