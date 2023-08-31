Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener

Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener
Mississippi State football to honor Mike Leach during season opener(kkco/kjct)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have announced that they will pay tribute to its late, great former head coach Mike Leach.

Leach died on December 12, 2022, at the age of 61 due to complications from a heart condition.

According to Mississippi State Athletics, Leach will be honored throughout the contest in what will be the first game at Davis Wade Stadium since his passing.

The release says that “notable remembrances” will be visible, including a presentation with the Leach family at the conclusion of the first quarter.

Leach spent three seasons in Starkville. He became the 34th head coach in Mississippi State football history on January 9, 2020.

The former head coach led the Bulldogs to bowl games in all three seasons of his tenure and defeated seven AP Top 25 opponents – the third-most such wins ever by a head coach at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died in a 3-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Main Street in Philadelphia.
Update: Name released in fatal Philadelphia wreck
Economic developer David Vowell talks about the impact of the Dolly Parton concert in...
Economic impact of Dolly Parton concert in Philadelphia
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
Officers responded to the 300 block of Highway 19 North early Wednesday.
Man murdered in Meridian, investigation continuing
The Wildcats will host Biloxi this Friday at 7 p.m. at Ray Stadium.
New guidelines for Meridian Public Schools athletic events