Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition encourages breastfeeding mothers to not smoke.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition of Lauderdale and Newton Counties is working to improve the community’s health.

During the month of August, the coalition focused on encouraging new mothers to not smoke if they are breastfeeding.

Coalition Project Director Chevas Echols urges mothers who do smoke to follow some guidelines in order to protect their growing babies.

“If you’re a mom, right, and you want to create the best environment for your child. We want to recommend that you smoke outside. Don’t smoke near the infant because that can affect the child. Wash your hands after you’re done smoking so that the smell doesn’t linger and also gets onto the child. And then have smoke-free rules for your car or home. If you’re in the house, not only yourself, but you’re guests that come around understand those rules as well as in the car,” said Echols.

The Mississippi Department of Health’s Office of Tobacco Control does offer a program called ‘Baby and Me’. That program is designed to help mothers quit smoking through personalized counseling.

If you would like more information on the program, visit www.quitlinems.com, or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

