Mr. Paul Elmore Acton, affectionately known as “Buddy,” peacefully passed away at the age of 85 on August 27, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Born on August 12, 1938, in DeWitt, Arkansas, Buddy was a highly regarded figure within his community, known for his unwavering commitment to his family and his exceptional work ethic.

Buddy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his loved ones above all else. His warm and welcoming personality endeared him to all who had the pleasure of crossing his path. His quick wit and comedic charm brought laughter and joy to those around him. Buddy’s genuine nature fostered countless friendships, leaving an indelible impact on the lives of many.

Growing up, Buddy learned the value of hard work and dedication from his parents, Elbert and Audrey High Acton. These teachings guided him throughout his life and shaped him into the dependable and dedicated individual he became.

Buddy’s commitment to serving his country was exemplified through his military service. From 1955 to 1958, he served in the Army, and he continued his honorable service in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1961. His unwavering loyalty and sacrifice for his fellow soldiers earned him the utmost respect.

Following his military service, Buddy embarked on a successful career. He was employed at Gulf States Paper in Demopolis, Alabama, and later at Dairy Fresh in Livingston, Alabama. Buddy’s strong work ethic and unwavering determination led to his accomplishments and garnered the respect of his colleagues simply known as “The Milkman.”

Buddy’s faith played an integral role in his life, and he found solace and a sense of community at York United Methodist Church. His spiritual beliefs provided him with guidance and strength during both joyful and challenging times.

In his leisure, Buddy enjoyed a variety of hobbies that brought him immense pleasure. He had a passion for playing golf, reveling in the excitement of Alabama Football, and immersing himself in the tranquility of hunting and fishing. These pursuits allowed him to unwind and connect with nature.

In honor of Buddy’s memory, contributions can be made to organizations that held significant meaning to him. These include the Alzheimer’s Association, the Armed Services Ministry, and the West Alabama Hospice of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Your support will help these worthwhile causes continue their important work.

Buddy Acton is survived by his beloved son, Jeff Acton, and daughter-in-law, Barbara Acton. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Wanda Haynes (Jay), stepson Frankie Griffis, grandsons Justin Acton, Kevin Acton, and Jeff Folsom, Travis Griffis and Zachary Griffis, granddaughters Katie Abernathy (Blake), Amy Eggleston (Nate) and Lexie Griffis, great-granddaughters Lily Acton, Kennedy Acton, Millie Abernathy, Izzy Haynes and Sydney Everett, and great-grandsons Wyatt Abernathy, and Colin Everett. Additionally, Buddy is survived by his brother, Robert “BO” Acton (Melissa), sister Mary Ella Nettles, sister Linda Ann Acton, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Acton, mother Audrey High Acton, wife Anita Strange Acton, brothers Jerry Acton, Jimmy Acton, and sister Monty Jean Wilkie, grandson JJ Haynes and daughter in law Tracy Wilkinson Acton.

Pallbearers are Justin Acton, Kevin Acton, David Looney, Jeff Folsom, Frankie Griffis, Jay Haynes, and Chance Tucker. Honorary Pallbearers will the York Country Club members along with his close golfing friends and the Dairy Fresh Corporation.

Service will be held at the York United Methodist Church on September 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00. After the service, graveside services will be held at Meridian Memorial Park, Meridian, Mississippi.

Buddy Acton will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, humor, and unwavering love for his family will forever be cherished. May he rest in eternal peace.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

