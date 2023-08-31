Graveside services for Ms. Johnnie Mayatt Howle will begin at 9:30am, Friday, September 1, 2023, at Antioch Southern Methodist Church Cemetery with her family officiating. Interment will follow the graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Howle, 91, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Johnnie graduated from Martin High School in the Martin Community. After graduation, she continued her education at East Mississippi Community College. She spent her career serving as librarian for various school districts, served in the archives department at The Meridian Star, and retired from the Union Public Library where she served as librarian.

Johnnie enjoyed raising her four sons, attending their sporting events, cooking, reading, and spending time with her extended family.

Johnnie is survived by her sons, Lummy Wright Jr. (Mary Pat), Keith Wright (Jane), Tim Wright (Sherri). Her stepsons, Mike Howle (Cheri), Don Howle (Miriam), Mark Howle (Debbie). Her sister, Mitt Hitt, brothers, Tom Mayatt (Mona), Gary Mayatt (Nettie), sisters-in-law, Jeffery Mayatt, and Nell Mayatt. Her grandchildren, Bert Wright, Tony Wright, Pattie Salazar, Katie Kelley, Megan Wright, John Howle, Heather Davis, Martha Howle, Taylor Howle, Jordan Howle, Austin Howle, Hollie Gibson, Noah Howle, Sam Howle, twelve great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces that loved her.

Johnnie is preceded in death by her husband, Rolf Howle, her son, Gary Frank (Bo) Wright, her granddaughter, Rachel Melissa Wright, her parents, John and Lula Mayatt, brothers, Jack Mayatt, and John (Bud) Mayatt Jr. and brother-in-law, Rod Hitt.

The family requests memorials be made to Antioch Southern Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.

Special thanks to the faculty and staff of the BeeHive and Northpointe Rehab Center for the compassionate care given to Johnnie over the past two years.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.