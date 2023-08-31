A nice sunny day is in store

National Eat Outside Day
National Eat Outside Day(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! An elevated threat for wildfire danger is over the area, outdoor burning is still discouraged due to dry conditions. Still get out and take advantage of the very pleasant weather we can expected throughout the day. High temperatures are in the low 90s with a steady breeze out of the north up to 7 mph.

A little help is on the way by Friday when scattered showers and storms return. Mostly cloudy skies build in later Thursday evening and the cloud cover will stick around through Friday morning with a small chance of shower possible. Scattered thunderstorms move in for the east as early as 12pm tomorrow and last on and off again before rain clear through the night. Be sure to keep rain gear pack through the weekend rain showers last until Sunday.

