Pearl River man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Pearl River man pleaded guilty this week to producing child pornography.

According to court documents, Garald Benson Johnson, 42, engaged in sexual activity with a minor and used a cellphone to make recordings of the encounter.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7, 2023. He faces not less than 15 years and up to 30 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

