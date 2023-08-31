Salvation Army provides disaster relief

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When disasters like hurricanes occur, the Salvation Army provides a number of relief services to meet unique circumstances and needs.

The Salvation Army focuses on seven core services based on the magnitude of the disaster and adapted to meet the needs of the situation.

Those services are training, food service, emotional communications, disaster social services, donations management, recovery along with emotional and spiritual care.

“In a time of a disaster, that’s the one thing that most people don’t realize is they just need to talk to somebody,” said Lt. Roy Fisher of the Meridian Salvation Army. “They don’t necessarily need anything but they’re in that state of shock at that point if they’ve lost everything or they’ve lost family members. There’s some many different prospects of being able to help such as with feeding along with the emotional and spiritual care.”

If you would like to be a volunteer, you can call the Meridian Salvation Army at 601-483-6156.

