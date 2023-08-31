Tropical Storm Jose formed Thursday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jose is expected to be a short-lived TS and is moves slowly northward. It is expected to merge with Hurricane Franklin and be overtook by the huge hurricane. TS Jose will not impacted land in it’s short life span.

Peak hurricane season is still underway, so make sure you have a plan in place for you and your family. Luckily, no tropical storm or hurricane has threatened our area yet, but it’s never too early to get prepared. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you updated throughout the season that will officially ends in November.

