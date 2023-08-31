Tropical Storm Jose formed Thursday morning

No impacts to U.S
No impacts to U.S(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jose is expected to be a short-lived TS and is moves slowly northward. It is expected to merge with Hurricane Franklin and be overtook by the huge hurricane. TS Jose will not impacted land in it’s short life span.

Peak hurricane season is still underway, so make sure you have a plan in place for you and your family. Luckily, no tropical storm or hurricane has threatened our area yet, but it’s never too early to get prepared. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you updated throughout the season that will officially ends in November.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 300 block of Highway 19 North early Wednesday.
Man murdered in Meridian, investigation continuing
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco
Meridian Police were called out early Wednesday after a report of an armed robbery at a local...
Armed robbery reported early Wednesday
Conditions will support rapid fire growth
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy
JPD: One-year-old boy from Jackson found safe

Latest News

Enjoy it because showers return Friday
Another nice and less humid day for Thursday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 30th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 30th, 2023
Fires could spread quickly if sparked
First Alert: Fire Weather Warning in place until 8pm Wednesday
Catastrophic damage to parts of Florida
Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida