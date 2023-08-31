Wesley House ask public to donate canned goods to food pantry

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Wesley House in Meridian is in of the community’s help.

The non-profit is low on canned goods in its food pantry.

The organization hands out food bags filled with meat, canned goods, bread, and fresh produce every Wednesday to those in need.

Executive Director David Schultz said they serve about 1,200 families each month so he encourages the community to donate canned goods to help your fellow neighbor.

“The biggest increase we saw in individuals coming for assistance was among the elderly from COVID on. We see folks that are on a fixed income, folks without, and especially the elderly that are so appreciative of the efforts that are made. We are just fortunate to be in between those with resources and those who are in need. So, for those who are able to help us, bring a canned good, and write us a check. We appreciate any assistance we can get and just helping out the community,” said Schultz.

The Wesley House offers clothing, food, bill-pay assistance, educational services, and much more.

The house gives out food bags every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you would like to donate canned foods, you can drop off your donations any other day of the week.

