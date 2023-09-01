Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Documents show on August 1st Necaise left without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise.

She’s accused of taking $51.25 worth of items on August 15th from the same Walmart.

We have reached out to the school board and superintendent multiple times. We’ve been given no comment on the situation at this time.

However, on the Bay Waveland School District website, a position for the Bay High School principal is posted.

