First Saturday at The MAX offers exciting Discounted Family Events

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in downtown Meridian.
The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in downtown Meridian.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tomorrow is the First Saturday at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience--and that means a lot of family fun with a big discount.

First Saturday at the MAX, patrons will get a chance to meet an endangered species with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. Also, kids will get a chance to stop by the MAX classroom and create planispheres with NASA ambassador and local teacher, Paige Anderson.

“We are focusing on science this month because we are trying to recognize arts integration into the classrooms and into homes,” said Kasey Daugherty, Youth Director at the MAX. “It’s learning about science and math and zoology and plants but learning about them in a creative, artistic way because all of that has to do with each other.”

Special discounted admission for First Saturday at the MAX is $5 for adults, $1 for ages 6-7 and free for kids, five and under.

