GoFundMe account set up for local mother who lost her son, home in a fire

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family who suffered the death of a child and lost their home and possessions.

13-year-old Dalton Stevens died in a fire Aug. 24 at Lakeside Trailer Park on Rabbit Road. Find the GoFundMe account HERE.

A Lauderdale County mother lost her son and home Aug. 24. (GoFundMe.com)

Dalton’s school, Northeast Lauderdale Middle School, also shared its sympathy and heartbreak on its Facebook page.

