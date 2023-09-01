GoFundMe account set up for local mother who lost her son, home in a fire

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A GoFundMe account has been set up to help a family who suffered the death of a child and lost their home and possessions.

13-year-old Dalton Stevens died in a fire Aug. 24 at Lakeside Trailer Park on Rabbit Road. Find the GoFundMe account HERE.

A Lauderdale County mother lost her son and home Aug. 24.
A Lauderdale County mother lost her son and home Aug. 24.(GoFundMe.com)

Dalton’s school, Northeast Lauderdale Middle School, also shared its sympathy and heartbreak on its Facebook page.

