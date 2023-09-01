Gov. Tate Reeves discusses positive momentum in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Education is one of the Governor’s top priorities.

Tate Reeves spoke highly of the largest teacher pay raise in the state’s history, saying this was a way to show appreciation towards the people who work so hard to educate, but teacher pay raises were not the only numbers Reeves is excited about.

“You know, 10 years ago, our high school graduation rates were about 73%. In Mississippi last year, they were at 89%. 10 years ago, our fourth grade reading results, we were 49th in the nation. Last year, we were 21st in the nation. 10 years ago, our fourth grade math results, we were 50th in the nation. Last year, we were 23rd. I’m so very proud that conservative educational reforms have been enacted, and they’re making a difference for our kids,” said Reeves.

In November, Tate Reeves will be facing Brandon Presley in the general election, and Reeves said throughout his campaign he is making sure the people of Mississippi know what is going on in the state.

“We’re very working very hard to just tell our story, tell Mississippi’s story. And that’s one of the great things about this campaign is it gives me the opportunity to travel around and tell my story. And this year, my story is Mississippi story. And that is a story of momentum. It is a story of bigger and better-paying jobs for our state. It’s a story of more and better educational achievement levels for our kids. It’s a story of the lowest unemployment, right the story of the largest teacher pay raise in state history. It’s a good story. And it’s one that’s really resonating with the public. And we appreciate all the support. And we’re going to keep working all the way through Election Day,” said Reeves.

To see the full interview with Gov. Tate Reeves click here.

