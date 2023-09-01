Lamar varsity volleyball sweeps Simpson Academy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s rivalry week for the Lamar Raiders volleyball teams. The Raiders JV and varsity squads hosted the Simpson Academy Cougars.

The varsity team swept the Cougars 25-17, 25-16, 25-15.

Freshman setter, Rylee Schimelpfening, continues to impress in her first year on the varsity team. Although a freshman, Schimelpfening is a lock on the court.

Schimelpfening was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) phenom watch list earlier this week, along with junior outside hitter - and team captain- Caroline Fruge. Both were announced to the watch list after being recognized as all-MAIS athletes.

Schimelpfening is also coming off of a game where she reached her 1000th career assist.

The Raiders now win back-to-back games in three straight sets to improve to 11-5 on the season, and sit in 2nd place in their conference.

