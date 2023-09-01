A look at the race for Attorney General in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fewer than 70 days remain until you vote in the general election. WLBT is looking at the race for Attorney General with two women on the ballot.

Democratic nominee Greta Kemp Martin is working to introduce herself.

“I intend to return the Office of Attorney General to being the people’s lawyer,” said Kemp Martin at a Thursday press conference.

Ahead of Labor Day, she’s announcing her intention to develop a Fair Labor Division if elected.

“Hard-working Mississippians deserve appropriate wages and fair treatment plain and simple,” said Kemp Martin. “Violating workers’ rights has an adverse effect on our dynamic communities, particularly those vulnerable and underpaid.”

She would want that division to tackle everything from child labor violations to age discrimination and wage theft. When asked about this plan, incumbent Lynn Fitch’s campaign sent the following statement.

“The people of Mississippi don’t need a new government division to work with Biden regulators to sue Mississippi businesses. General Fitch knows that the way to help Mississippi workers is to support businesses, job growth, and workforce development. And that’s why the National Federation of Independent Business just endorsed her.”-said a campaign spokesperson.

Fitch is touting the overturning of Roe v. Wade but Kemp Martin is taking a different position.

“I intend to not criminalize doctors and nurses in this state when we have a state who is failing in health care,” noted Kemp Martin. “With rural hospitals closing we can barely keep doctors within our borders. The last thing we need to do is have them worried about losing their license because they provide treatment to women.”

She also says there’s a distinct difference that sets her apart from Fitch.

“First and foremost, I’m a trial lawyer,” she said. “So, I will be the one arguing these cases. I’m the attorney general, I’m the one elected to represent Mississippians, I do not need to go out and hire a solicitor general that was not elected by the people to come and represent the people of Mississippi.”

“Having a Solicitor General, on the other hand, is an important part of representing the State with a cohesive, top quality appellate strategy,” responded a spokesperson for Lynn Fitch’s campaign. “There’s a reason 40 Attorneys General Offices have a Solicitor General.”

The general election will be held on November 7.

