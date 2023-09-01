Man arrested, charged with murder after family dispute leads to shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Michael Gidden Kelly, 27, is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead on Friday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 13000 block of Rene Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Kelly was arrested on the scene without incident.

According to coroner Brian Switzer, 52-year-old Michael Irvin has been identified as the victim.

Kelly has been processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond.

Those with information are urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

