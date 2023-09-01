Meridian NAACP hosts unit meeting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local advocacy group met to make plans for the community for the latter part of the year.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Meridian and Lauderdale County hosted a unit meeting on Thursday night.

In that meeting, the group discussed ramping up voter enthusiasm and voter education efforts ahead of the November election.

Branch President Romana Sanders said it’s your constitutional right to go out, vote, and let your voice be heard.

“Our job is to make sure that we are educated on things that are going on that involve us in our community. Voting is a big, big issue here. We don’t have people to turn out the way we should. And that’s our job as far as the NAACP to make sure that you are educated, we want to educate you with the right information so you can make an intelligent decision about your voting,” said Sanders.

The monthly NAACP unit meetings are scheduled for the last Thursday of each month.

The community is encouraged to attend.

