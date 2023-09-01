Meridian NAACP hosts unit meeting

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local advocacy group met to make plans for the community for the latter part of the year.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Meridian and Lauderdale County hosted a unit meeting on Thursday night.

In that meeting, the group discussed ramping up voter enthusiasm and voter education efforts ahead of the November election.

Branch President Romana Sanders said it’s your constitutional right to go out, vote, and let your voice be heard.

“Our job is to make sure that we are educated on things that are going on that involve us in our community. Voting is a big, big issue here. We don’t have people to turn out the way we should. And that’s our job as far as the NAACP to make sure that you are educated, we want to educate you with the right information so you can make an intelligent decision about your voting,” said Sanders.

The monthly NAACP unit meetings are scheduled for the last Thursday of each month.

The community is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manslaughter charge was filed against Tommie Reed, Jr., Thursday night for the Aug. 30...
UPDATE: Manslaughter charge filed against Tommie Reed, Jr.
A portion of 8th Street between 38th and 40th avenues will reopen Thursday evening and close...
Portion of 8th Street to be closed again Friday morning
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

Meridian NAACP hosts unit meeting
MPSD improves academic standing for 2021-2022 school year
Schools encourage attendance during National School Attendance Month
Tropical Depression Twelve
Update on the Tropics: Could soon see the next named TS
Quick Cash for Checks in Newton was robbed around 9:00 Friday morning.
Newton Police looking for robbery suspect