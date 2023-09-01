Much needed rain is on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

August was a very dry month for our area. Meridian only picked up .65″ for the entire month, making it the 2nd driest August on record for the city . The U.S. Drought Monitor also reflects how dry it has been with the most recent update showing that parts of the area now suffer from a Moderate Drought.

Parts of the area are suffering from a moderate drought (WTOK)

Thankfully, rain returns to the area just in time to kick-off a new month. Friday, an upper-level area of low pressure will tap into the Gulf moisture and create scattered to numerous showers for our area. Isolated showers are possible in the morning, but rain becomes more likely by the afternoon & evening. Severe storms are likely, but there could be some embedded thunderstorms that could bring some downpours. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ is possible, but there could be some isolated areas that get more if they get rounds of heavy rain continuously. Some showers could linger for high school football games, so make sure to wear a poncho or carry an umbrella.

Highs for Friday could stay below the average into the mid-upper 80s due to clouds & rain. Saturday will bring similar weather, but the upper-level low will move west by Sunday. So, expect less rain coverage for Sunday, but spotty showers will be possible. Highs, Sunday, will hover around 90 degrees.

Labor Day, only isolated showers are possible. So, any outdoor plans shouldn’t be hindered by the weather. Highs for the holiday will reach the seasonable low 90s. The rest of next week doesn’t have much rain, and highs will range between the low-mid 90s.

