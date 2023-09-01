Newton Police looking for robbery suspect

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who robbed Quick Cash for Checks, 99 Northside Drive, around 9 a.m. Friday. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

The person’s face is obscured in the surveillance images, but if you saw someone dressed in this way around the area at that time, saw their direction of travel, vehicle description or any other helpful information, call Newton Police at 601-683-2041, or 911.

Quick Cash for Checks in Newton was robbed around 9:00 Friday morning. (Newton Police Dept.)

