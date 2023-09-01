Newton Police looking for robbery suspect

Quick Cash for Checks in Newton was robbed around 9:00 Friday morning.
Quick Cash for Checks in Newton was robbed around 9:00 Friday morning.(Newton Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who robbed Quick Cash for Checks, 99 Northside Drive, around 9 a.m. Friday. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

The person’s face is obscured in the surveillance images, but if you saw someone dressed in this way around the area at that time, saw their direction of travel, vehicle description or any other helpful information, call Newton Police at 601-683-2041, or 911.

Quick Cash for Checks in Newton was robbed around 9:00 Friday morning.
Quick Cash for Checks in Newton was robbed around 9:00 Friday morning.(Newton Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manslaughter charge was filed against Tommie Reed, Jr., Thursday night for the Aug. 30...
UPDATE: Manslaughter charge filed against Tommie Reed, Jr.
A portion of 8th Street between 38th and 40th avenues will reopen Thursday evening and close...
Portion of 8th Street to be closed again Friday morning
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

Heavy rain moves in this afternoon
Friday holds rain showers
No impacts to U.S
Update on the Tropics: Gert has restrengthened
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses positive momentum in Mississippi
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart