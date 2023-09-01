Newton Police looking for robbery suspect
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who robbed Quick Cash for Checks, 99 Northside Drive, around 9 a.m. Friday. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
The person’s face is obscured in the surveillance images, but if you saw someone dressed in this way around the area at that time, saw their direction of travel, vehicle description or any other helpful information, call Newton Police at 601-683-2041, or 911.
