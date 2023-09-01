Friday holds rain showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Fri-YAY! The rain has already started over parts of the area and the scattered showers and storms will continue on and off again through the day. There will be a small break in the rainfall for the morning, but by midday rain returns in full swing. A quarter to a half of an inch can is expected mainly between 2pm-6pm. As you’re gearing up for Football Friday don’t leave your umbrella behind, rain showers are possible through the night.

The rain is much needed as dry conditions remain over the area. A limited threat for wildfire danger continues, so be aware of burn bans that are in place. A moderate drought is over Scott, Smith, and Newton county with the very dry grounds fires could spread quickly. Highs are in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Stay safe and have a fabulous Friday.

