Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston briefly went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport ended a brief lockdown Friday after police said the potential security threat that prompted it was unfounded.

The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online about the lockdown shortly before noon. It said police determined there was no credible security threat about 45 minutes later.

“Travelers are asked to check with their airlines regarding potential delays,” it said.

Warwick Police Sgt. Jason Brodeur had said the investigation began following a phone call about a potential individual at the airport armed with a rifle.

Gov. Dan McKee, who had been briefed about the lockdown, released a statement thanking all emergency personnel who responded quickly to the scene.

The lockdown happened during one of the busiest travel days of the year as travelers began the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manslaughter charge was filed against Tommie Reed, Jr., Thursday night for the Aug. 30...
UPDATE: Manslaughter charge filed against Tommie Reed, Jr.
A portion of 8th Street between 38th and 40th avenues will reopen Thursday evening and close...
Portion of 8th Street to be closed again Friday morning
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

Meridian NAACP hosts unit meeting
Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions
A 200-year-old time capsule found inside a military statue contained nothing ... or did it?...
Take a look at this - Time capsule reveals hidden treasure
MPSD improves academic standing for 2021-2022 school year
Schools encourage attendance during National School Attendance Month