Schools encourage attendance during National School Attendance Month

MPSD improves academic standing for 2021-2022 school year
MPSD improves academic standing for 2021-2022 school year(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education is observing the month of September as Attendance Awareness Month.

Since school is now in full swing, the awareness month is geared towards promoting school attendance and reducing absenteeism.

The Department of Education reports that 28 percent of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year so the Meridian Public School District is putting extra emphasis on attendance.

“And as we know, September is Attendance Awareness Month. In order for our children to be successful. Overall, they’ve got to be in the seats, they’ve got to show up on time and they’ve got to be at school every day because every class you miss is one little token of knowledge that’s not able to sink in so one of the biggest challenges is getting our babies in those seats and getting that knowledge into their brain,” said Adrian Phillips, the Parent and Community Engagement Specialist at MPSD.

If you like to set up an appointment or speak with the MPSD’s Parent and Community Engagement Specialist, you are urged to call 601-484-5557.

You can also email Phillips at across@mpsdk12.net.

