The tropics remain active

We've had 10 named storms, and another could form soon
We've had 10 named storms, and another could form soon(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The tropics have been active, and it doesn’t look to quiet down any time soon. Idalia has lost its tropical characteristics for now, but it could regenerate into a tropical cyclone in the coming days as it approaches Bermuda. Franklin continues to maintain itself over the open waters of the Atlantic, but it will eventually get caught up in the jet stream and race out into the Northern Atlantic by this weekend. Between now and then, it’ll also absorb Jose.

There are a few other areas of potential tropical cyclone development in the tropics, including a disturbance near the Cabo Verde Island that has a likely chance to develop. So, the name “Katia” could be taken soon. Thankfully, there are no disturbances that are an immediate threat to the U.S.

