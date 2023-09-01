UWA Tigers drop seaon opener to ranked Angelo State Rams

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama welcomed the fifth-ranked Angelo State University Rams to Tiger Stadium on Thursday night for their season-opening game.

A good first half on both sides of the football for UWA, allowed them to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

However, the Rams used a 21-point third quarter to take the lead and secure the win on Thursday night.

UWA struggled on offense throughout the game, as they threw three interceptions, and were 7-for-25 on passing attempts last night.

The Tigers were also unable to get much going on the ground, as they had 33 rushing attempts, for just 80 yards.

The Tigers now turn their attention to the road, as they head to Limestone, next Saturday, kickoff is at 11 a.m. CDT.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.