The 11th named system formed on Saturday in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was Tropical Depression 12 developed into Tropical Storm Katia early Saturday morning in the Eastern Atlantic. It should maintain tropical storm strength throughout the weekend, but stronger wind shear could help it reach its demise by early next week. Regardless, it’s no threat to the U.S.

This hurricane season has been rather active thus far compared to this time last year. In early September of 2022, we were only on the “E” name, but that’s a far cry from the 11 named systems we already have as of Sept 2nd of this year.

Plus, it looks like another named system could be brewing. We’re monitoring a disturbance off the coast of Africa that is likely to develop over the next week. This one bears watching because it’s lower in latitude, and forecast models are hinting that it’s going to go more westward than we would like. So, we’ll keep a close watch on this disturbance (95L). If it gets a name, it’ll be called Lee.

