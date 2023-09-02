A baby box for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving up a child is one of the toughest decisions a mother can make.

Baby boxes are an option that make it both safer for the baby, and safe for the mother, if such a decision should need to be made.

New state laws were recently passed, allowing for something like baby boxes to exist in Mississippi.

Meridian resident, Selisa Gaines, said she truly believes in the good in baby boxes can provide and is doing everything she can to get one located here.

“It is an option. If you are a mother and pregnant and in a desperate situation you feel like you cannot take care of your child, you have this option. My Go Fund Me project of raising funds, reaching out to other organizations and individuals. We need anywhere from 14,000 to 16,000 dollars. That’s the cost to have the baby box installed at the fire department.” says Gaines.

You can support the cause by donating to Selisa’s go fund me at saving babies meridian on gofundme.com.

