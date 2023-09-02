Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manslaughter charge was filed against Tommie Reed, Jr., Thursday night for the Aug. 30...
UPDATE: Manslaughter charge filed against Tommie Reed, Jr.
A portion of 8th Street between 38th and 40th avenues will reopen Thursday evening and close...
Portion of 8th Street to be closed again Friday morning
The chief said a clerk at the business, Bethany Culpepper, and her husband, Christopher...
Newton Police: Robbery report was a ruse, two charged
New sign outside of Philadelphia, Mississippi's new Del Taco
Mississippi’s one and only Del Taco
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say

Latest News

Rain chances go down leading up to Labor Day
Plan for holiday weekend showers
Safe Haven Baby Box Details
A baby box for Meridian
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator
FILE - A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background,...
Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign