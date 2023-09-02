Football Friday Tailgate: Choctaw Central vs Cherokee Braves

The visiting NC Cherokee Braves defeat the Choctaw Central Warriors 41-37.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 31st annual “Battle of the Nations” game was one to remember.

With 35 seconds left in regulation, Braves quarterback Michael Driver was able to get the ball to WR Elijah Lineberry for a 29yd touchdown- that would win them the game, 41-37.

The Braves were behind the entire game. On their first drive, Michael Driver threw an interception to Warriors’ Keathon Anderson. The Warriors capitalized off that turnover to go up 7-0 early.

It wasn’t until the 3rd quarter where the Braves were able to make the necessary corrections to figure out how to outplay Warriors head coach, Edward Routh, and his team.

The Cherokee Braves are in their first season under head coach, Tim Hawkins. Warriors head coach, Edward Routh, has been a part of this rivalry game for 21 years.

Routh mentioned earlier this week that there is a unique difficulty in preparing for a team with a new head coach, especially when that team plays over 470 mi away.

The team relies solely on film, and what they can remember from their individual matchups from the year prior.

The two teams travel back and forth from Cherokee, NC and Philadelphia, MS each season. The two tribes travel well, and go all out with tailgate celebrations to support the tribes coming together.

